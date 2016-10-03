With a spurt in seasonal diseases in the aftermath of the heavy rains, fever cases, particularly dengue, continue to pour in at various hospitals in Khammam and elsewhere in the district .

Ravinuthala village in Bonakal mandal is reeling under the grip of several types of fevers. Two persons, including a woman, died due to viral fever in the village in the last two days, sources said. The village has recorded around 10 suspected cases of dengue over the past fortnight. Allapadu is the worst affected village in Bonakal mandal, with more than 60 dengue cases being reported last month.