Spurious toddy manufacturing gang busted

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force busted a ‘spurious toddy manufacturing unit’ and seized huge quantity of adulterated toddy at Saradhinagar here on Monday. The Task Force personnel detained two organisers of the unit and 20 workers engaged in preparation of the ‘spurious toddy’ using ‘harmful chemicals’ during a raid on the clandestine unit near the FCI godowns.

The team led by sub-inspector of police T. Karunakar seized 100 boxes each containing 12 bottles of adulterated toddy, raw material used as adulterants including a white substance, suspected to be Alprazolam, ammonia and concoction of sugar and white powder, police sources said.

Two kingpins of the adulteration racket and several workers of the toddy unit who were detained during the raid were handed over to the three-town police for further investigation.