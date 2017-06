more-in

It is a rare honour for the city-based Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF) to be selected among top three non-government organisations (NGOs) for Social Impact Awards 2017 to be presented at Bangkokby this month-end.

SCF, located at Masab tank , has been named as one of the best three NGOs in the world under the ‘Outstanding Volunteer’ category. The award ceremony at Bangkok is being organised by The Resource Alliance, a leading London-based NGO.