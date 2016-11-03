Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that they have decided to launch a week-long special sanitation drive in Karimnagar following reports about the spurt of dengue fever cases.

Responding to a news item “Sudden spurt in dengue cases in Karimnagar” published in these columns on Tuesday, the Collector told newsmen here on Wednesday that they would launch special sanitation drive in the town to check mosquito menace. He said that the dengue cases could be prevented with proper sanitation and cleanliness of surroundings by removing water logging.

Stating that they had recorded 109 dengue fever cases in the erstwhile Karimangar district, he said that the bifurcated Karimnagar district reported 58 dengue cases till date which includes 28 cases from the town alone. He said that they would open separate ward for treatment of dengue patients at the government headquarters hospital in Karimnagar town.

He also appealed to people not to panic about the situation and added that they would launch a campaign through posters and pamphlets educating people to maintain cleanliness around their dwellings. DM&HO A Rajesham, hospital superintendent Suhasini, municipal commissioner Venkatesham were also present.