The Ramagundam Police Commissionerate comprising Peddapalli and Mancherial districts has decided to launch a special drive educating people to wear helmet while driving two-wheelers and seat-belt while driving the four wheelers.

In a press note here on Monday, Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal said that police would launch special drive and impose heavy fines on motorists for not using helmets.

He also said that they would also impose fine on drivers for not wearing seat belt while driving four wheelers.

Similarly, the police had also decided to launch special drive against drunken driving in both the districts.