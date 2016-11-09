Extending a helping hand:Bhupalpalli Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran interacting with villagers at Kaluvapalli in Tadvai mandal on Tuesday.— Photo: M. Murali

Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran called on the families of Maoist party members in the district and gifted them new clothes and other essential items as part of the ‘Palle Dariki – Amma Vodiki’ programme, which aims at motivating the armed cadre join the mainstream, here on Tuesday.

The SP, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Dakshinamurthy, visited Kaluvapalli village in Tadvai mandal. He went to the residence of Khammam–Karimnagar–Warangal division secretary of Maoist party Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, where he met Damodar’s brother, Rama Rao, who was suffering from paralysis.

The SP donated a wheelchair and essential commodities to him.

Mr. Bhaskaran also visited Erramma in the same village, whose daughter, Siddaboina Saramma, has been a member of the Maoist party since a long time. He gave Eramma clothes and groceries as she was in dire need of support.

The SP said the department would provide the families of Maoists health services, and instructed the local police to take them for a medical check-up every month.

Later, Mr. Bhaskaran interacted with the villagers and sought to know what the unemployed were doing. He urged them to utilise welfare measures being offered by the State government.