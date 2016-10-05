The 28th South Zone National junior athletics championship got off to a colourful start at Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday.

Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar formally inaugurated the two-day championship along with MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA G Kamalakar and others. A total of 950 athletes from five southern States and two union territories are participating in various track and field events. The competitions are for under 14, under 16, under 18 and under 20 for boys and girls. The sprawling Ambedkar stadium was colourfully spruced up for the national events. The district athletic association and other organizations have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of all the events.