In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly strangulated his father to death at Burhanpuram here on Monday night.

Father, P. Ranganna, was a BSNL employee at Garla Bayyaram, and had an altercation with his son Vijay over a property. The ghastly incident came to light on Tuesday morning.

The altercation between the two took place at Vijay’s friend’s house late in the night, said sources. In a fit of rage Vijay, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly strangulated Ranganna to death.

Earlier, Vijay’s friends allegedly abducted Ranganna from Garla Bayyaram on Monday evening and brought him to Khammam.