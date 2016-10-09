Member of Legislative Council R. Bhoopathi Reddy (TRS), here on Saturday, observed that smaller districts would boost development and take the administration closer to people. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s decision to reorganise the districts is a bold step which will pave the way for faster growth,” he said.

Attending as the Chief Guest at the round-table conference on the topic “Smaller Districts and Bangaru Telangana” organised under the aegis of Bangaru Telangana Sadhana Samalochana Vedika (BTSSV), he said that the decision to form new districts was taken in accordance with the public demand and with their consultation. It was done with transparency after a great deal of deliberations all around, he said.

Benefits

Smaller districts would help improve accessibility and approachability for public to official machinery and would ensure administrative convenience. The government will also bring about administrative reforms simplifying the procedure for the implementation of welfare schemes in future, he said.

Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson G. Sumana Reddy said that smaller districts would develop faster than bigger ones. Telangana Rashtra Samiti(TRS) leader Dharmapuri Surender said that the decision was hailed by all sections of the society.

Civil courts

TNGOs’ Association State vice-president Dayanand said that Punjab and Haryana achieved more development as they are small states with small districts. Farmers’ leader Appi Reddy wished that smaller districts should ensure “Gram Swaraj”. Bar Association president B. Rama Rao suggested the establishment of civil courts in every mandal.

TNGOs’ Association district president A. Kishan said that staff must be appointed in tandem with the reorganisation of districts so that the work does not get crippled. A lot of positive change has come among the employees and they have rededicated themselves to public service after the formation of Telangana, he said.

TRS leader D. Vithal Rao said that the decision to form small districts came as per the public will. TRS politburo member A.S. Posetty, senior leader J. Bapu Reddy and others also spoke. The BTSSV convener, Vidyasagar presided. The round-table conference unanimously endorsed the Cabinet’s decision to form 27 new districts.