A skill development centre will be set up at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem to impart skill-based training to unemployed youth and enable them secure sustainable livelihood, said Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao.

He was speaking at a meeting with officials of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in the coal town on Thursday.

Highlighting the need for providing self-employment-oriented training in various demand-driven sectors, he said plans were afoot to offer pre-Army recruitment training at the proposed skill development centre.

He sought the active support of KTPS and other major industrial establishments in the endeavour to provide skill training to the local youth.

He wanted the KTPS officials to focus on service-oriented activities like free medical camps as part of its corporate social responsibility in Kothagudem constituency.

TSGENCO Chief Engineer A. Ajay and others were present.

