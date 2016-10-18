Godavari river water will be pumped from Dummugudem anicut into the upcoming reservoirs at Rollapadu and Jaganadhapuram in the newly formed Bhadradri district under the proposed Sitarama lift irrigation project in two years, said Minister for Roads and Buildings T Nageswara Rao.

Highest priority will be accorded to expeditiously complete Sitarama lift irrigation project to increase irrigation facilities multi-fold, he asserted. Speaking at the first review meeting with the officials of the newly carved out Bhadradri district in Kothagudem on Monday, he asked the Revenue and other allied departments to speed up the process of land acquisition to facilitate commencement of the Sitarama project works at the earliest.

He wanted the officials concerned to expedite the modernisation works of Taliperu and other medium and minor irrigation projects in Bhadradri district to boost irrigation potential.

The Minister reviewed agriculture, health, electricity and other related matters with the officials during the meeting.