: District Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar expressed ire at the officials over poor amenities at various social welfare hostels in the textile town Sircilla during his surprise inspections on Thursday.

He visited the SC\ST and BC welfare hostels in the town and inspected the toilets, kitchen, rooms etc. on the premises.

He also interacted with the inmates of the hostels and inquired about the quality of education and food and other facilities. He directed the officials to take all measures to provide basic amenities.

He also instructed them to maintain proper sanitation to keep a check on the spread of diseases. District Social Welfare Officer J. Padmavathi and others were also present.

Officials asked to take measures to provide basic amenities to

students