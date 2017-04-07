Siraj living life in the fast lane

more-in

He lived his dream. Fast bowler Mohd Siraj, who watched the IPL action from the stands till last season, had the unforgettable experience of being part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad dug-out in this season’s IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday night.

“To be out there with my family members in full attendance was something really special,” remarked Siraj. “The next big goal is to play for India,” says the modest cricketer.

The lead wicket-taker for Hyderabad in the last Ranji Trophy season says he was only hopeful of getting a chance to play for IPL. “Money was never the target. The aim was to play in the high-profile game. I am grateful to the Almighty, the franchisee owners and support staff, including Laxman sir, all my family members, HCA, coaches and my fellow players for their faith in me,” says Siraj.

The son of an auto-rickshaw driver has really come a long way to be in the fast lane of life now. “Yes, the biggest change after the IPL auction is the kind of respect I am getting. There is a lot more recognition and many more fans too who are now seeking autographs,” he says.

The biggest lesson from one week of experience of being with the big guns of SRH was to learn how to interact with people and players.

“In bowling, I am constantly exchanging views with Nehra bhai and Bhuvi bhai. I don’t think I have to change my style of bowling,” says Siraj even while he hopes to get a chance to bowl to Kohli in the match against RCB in Bengaluru next month. “I would love to take his wicket,” says the smiling pace bowler.

Siraj has put off his plans till the end of IPL to move into a new spacious residential complex from the narrow by-lanes of First Lancer near Mehdipatnam. “Hopefully, I can see my family members in a comfort zone soon,” he signed off before joining his teammates.