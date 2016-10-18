The Coal Mines Officers Association of India (CMOAI) of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Ramagundam region, urged the Singareni management to provide performance related pay (PRP) which was pending since 2007.

CMOAI Ramagundam-3 division officials, lead by its president Laxmipathi Goud, secretary K. Mallesham, and vice-president Purnachander, submitted a memorandum to general manager APA S. Chandrashekhar in Ramagundam on Monday, urging the chairman and managing director to provide PRP to the officers on par with the performance-linked bonus given to miners.

The officers played a crucial role in the increase of coal production, they said.