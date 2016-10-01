Seed woes:A farmer showing the stunted chilli crop on her field in Pallipadu village of Khammam district.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO

Khammam has witnessed a wave of protests by the agitated farmers against spurious chilli seed menace

The simmering anger among chilli farmers embittered by the ‘spurious chilli seed menace’ has reached the flash point in the district, with aggrieved farmers continuing to destroy their ‘stunted chilli plants’ in various mandals as a mark of protest.

The district billed as one of the leading producers of chilli in the State has witnessed a wave of protests by the chilli growers against the devastation caused by spurious chilli seed over the past week.

The farmers’ wings of the Opposition parties, including the Left parties, staged a series of agitations crying foul over the alleged apathy of officials in checking the ‘inter-State fake seed racket.’

The area under chilli cultivation in the district has increased from 24,000 hectares in 2015 to 30,000 hectares this year.

The record price of Rs. 13,000 per quintal commanded by chilli farmers last year has prompted scores to take up chilli cultivation on an extensive scale this season.

Weather scientists’ forecast of above normal rainfall and the constant motivation by the government departments to grow crops other than cotton as part of crop diversification also contributed to the rise in chill cultivation area.

The agitation first began in Singarayapalem in Konijerla mandal, where the irate farmers removed their stunted chilli plants and detained two mandal level officials resenting the heavy losses suffered by them due to spurious seeds.

The protests then spread to Thallada, Wyra, Tirumalayapalem, Kusumanchi, Kamepalli, and several other mandals across the district, with scores of distraught farmers taking to the streets demanding compensation for their crop failure.

“I had purchased Green Era company’s CS-333 variety seeds from a shop in Wyra and planted them on two acres two months ago,” said Pichaiah, a chilli grower in Pallipadu of Konijerla mandal, who removed his plants after noticing their retarded growth.

“I had invested more than Rs. 1 lakh on cultivation of chilli, and eventually landed in heavy losses following the failure of the plants,” he alleged, showing the plants, some with wrinkled leaves and others with undersized flower buds.

“The spurious seeds dashed my hopes of good harvest and inflicted heavy losses on me,” lamented Krishna, a tenant farmer of Konijerla.

Despite favourable climatic conditions and good rains, he said he was on the brink of financial crisis as he stands to lose both the money spent on seed transplantation and lease of two acre land.The government should bring the owners of the fake seed companies to book, confiscate their properties and pay Rs. 1 lakh compensation per acre to each chilli farmer hit by the spurious seed menace, demanded Nunna Nageswara Rao, assistant secretary, Telangana Rythu Sangham.

“The inter-State seed racket thrived on the laxity of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments,” he alleged, demanding a detailed probe into the apathy of the officials in keeping tab on the sale of such seeds.

“We have registered cases against Green Era (CS-333) seed company and Jeeva (JCH-801) seed firm under the Seeds Act, and cancelled the licences of the dealers concerned,” said Jhansi Lakshmi Kumari, Joint Director of Agriculture, Khammam.

The Khammam three-town police have already arrested six persons on the charges of selling spurious seeds.A team of scientists have submitted a report which attributed the stunted growth of chilli plants in some mandals to spurious seeds, pest attack, and other reasons, said Ms. Kumari, adding that some chilli leaf samples were sent for DNA testing for further examination.

Six arrested

Meanwhile, six persons, including two employees of the Green Era Seeds office at Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested by the Konijerla police on Friday on charge of selling spurious chilli seeds to several farmers in the district.

According to police sources, the company’s accountant, Yasin, marketing supervisor, Nagaraju, two close relatives of the firm’s managing director, Shiva, and two local representatives of the company were among those who were arrested.

Acting on the complaints filed by the aggrieved farmers of Konijerla mandal, the police registered cases against 11 persons, including Shiva, of the company a few days ago.

The main accused in the ‘inter-State spurious seed trade’ and four others continue to elude the police. Sources said that the kingpin of the racket, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, operated the spurious seed trade without valid licence in Telangana.