With Siddipet set to become a district on Vijaya Dashami, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has been personally supervising the arrangements. He said the formation of Siddipet district would create the best of opportunities for youngsters.

Presiding over a review meeting held here on Sunday, the Minister said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, would inaugurate the new district on Vijaya Dashami. “He will also inaugurate the Collectorate. A ‘rath yatra’ would be taken out from Babu Jagajivan Ram circle to Ambedkar circle. Later, a public meeting will be addressed by the Chief Minister,” he said.