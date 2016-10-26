The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notice to the Karimnagar District Collector following a complaint lodged by a folk artist that he had received only half the amount announced as award during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held on June 2 this year.

The persons selected for the Telangana Formation Day awards were supposed to be given Rs 51,116 cash prize. Folk artist Koduri Pochaiah (72) who was selected for the award received only Rs 25,558. Pochaiah approached the SHRC which had directed the Collector submit the report before December 13.

In a press note here today, Lok Satta district president N Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla said that they had received complaints pertaining to the selection of awards in the best social service, best youth organization and sought the details of the selection of awards under the Right to Information Act.

They alleged that following political pressure a person was given away best social service award .