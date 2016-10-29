For a pleasant experience:A theme park to be developed on a sprawling 18 acres of land on the shores of LMD reservoir in Karimnagar.- File Photo

Finance Minister Etala Rajender, MP B. Vinod Kumar and legislator G. Kamalakar visit Sabarmathi riverfront in Gujarat in this regard

KARIMNAGAR: Though Karimnagar residents are glum over losing historic temple shrines after division of the district into Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, and Peddapalli, there’s is something to cheer about.

The State government has decided to develop Karimnagar town into a tourist hub as part of its smart city plan given the availability of Lower Manari Dam (LMD) reservoir, ample water resources and river Manair.

The government is contemplating on developing the shores of LMD reservoir on par with Sabarmathi riverfront in Gujarat. Accordingly, Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender, MP B. Vinod Kumar, legislator G. Kamalakar and others visited the Sabarmathi riverfront recently.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had announced development of Karimnagar town on par with London and New York cities during his maiden visit to the town as Chief Minister two years ago, has been taking all measures in this regard. He has announced release of Rs. 82 crore for the beautification of R&B roads measuring 14.5 km in the town.

The State government has sanctioned the construction of Telangana State’s first high-level cable-stayed bridge across Manair at a cost of Rs. 147 crore on the outskirts of Karimnagar. Going by the Chief Minister’s promise of developing the shores of LMD on the lines of Brindavan gardens in Mysuru, the government has decided to develop a theme park and garden on a sprawling 18 acres of land at a cost of Rs. 15.17 crore.

Official sources said that during rainy season, surplus water from the LMD reservoir is released into Manair that eventually flows into the sea. Instead of wasting the water, the irrigation authorities have decided to construct check-dams to store surplus water.

All along the shores of the river, the authorities would plant saplings and increase greenery to ensure a pleasant experience for visitors. In the riverfront water, they would also have water fountains and boating facility, they added.