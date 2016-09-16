A grand procession:A decked-up chariot laden with Ganesh idols being pulled by devotees in Nizamabad on Thursday.- Photo: K.V. Ramana

The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities came to an end with the immersion of idols in Vinayakula Bavi and also in the Godavari at Basar on Thursday. The ‘Shobhayatra’ (idol immersion procession) passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

The procession which began at Dubba in the town proceeded through the main thoroughfares and reached Vinayaknagar on Hyderabad road.

Huge idols which were above three feet were taken to Basar for immersion. Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas and other dignitaries flagged off the chariot laden with Ganesh idols marking the beginning of ‘Shobhayatra’ at Dubba.

Among those who attended the programme were MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Akula Sujatha, MLC Akula Lalitha, former MLC Arkala Narsa Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud (Congress), Collector Yogitha Rana, Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad, Officer on Special Duty G. Chandana Deepti, Corporators and others.

The chariot was pulled by 16 pairs of oxen as well as some devotees. The ‘Shobhayatra’ was organised under the aegis of Sarvajaneena Ganesh Mandali. Volunteers and social service organisations arranged water and snacks for devotees all along the procession route.

Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad supervised the security arrangements.

In all, two Deputy SPs, eight CIs, 20 SIs, 300 head constables and 250 constables were deployed for security.

A large number of people participated in the yatra despite continuous drizzle.