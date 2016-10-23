Casting could be a deterrent to this film

This film, a remake of a Tamil movie Mounaguru , has reportedly been made years back but has now got a release. Though we are introduced to Rohit living with his mother and moving into a city where his brother and sister-in-law live, trouble actually begins when he shifts to a college hostel. His mates abhor his defiant attitude and keep rubbing him on the wrong side. If that is one part of the story, the sub-plot has an Assistant Commissioner, Inspector and a Sub-Inspector looting a man who meets with an accident and is on the throes of death. They kill him and as the story moves credulously, Shankar (Rohit) finds himself in trouble, is framed for murders and is portrayed as a psychiatric patient to his family. The onus is now on our man to prove his innocence.

This role suits Rohit as a man of few words, every time he speaks less or speaks nothing at all his films have won acclaim. But it is difficult to believe he is a college student. The cinematography is good, it brings a sense of proximity to the artistes. Rajeev Kanakala outshines and effortlessly slips into both the negative and positive roles with aplomb. John Vijay tries too hard to be bad. Regina has nothing much to do, she is just soothing to the story that is filled with men and criminality.

We find two deceased artistes, Ahuti Prasad and MS Narayana, and the latter in a meaningless role. The best part about the story is that it doesn’t become predictable and the director has done a reasonably good job of the remake. Sometimes, yes we do feel the casting could have been better. The romantic track is boring, since there is no comic relief, at least the chemistry could have been worked out. The movie has good story, writing and execution but one has to see if Rohit truly has the chops to bring people to the theatre.

— Y. Sunita Chowdhary

Shankara

Cast : Nara Rohit, Regina Cassandra

Direction : Tatineni Satya Prakash

Music : Sai Karthik