HYDERABAD: The Modi government’s decision to demonetise the high valued notes has left the common man in dire straits but the Government was unmoved to mitigate the problems of millions of people, Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council Shabbir Ali said.

He said about 100 crore people of country are now on the roads but the Government is indifferent with regard to the 648 bigwigs who have hoarded lakhs of crores of black money in Swiss banks. He demanded that the Centre reconsider its decision of the ceiling of Rs.2.5 lakh for deposits into bank accounts.

He also wondered at the silence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on demonetisation and there was no clarity on CM’s talks with the Governor and questioned Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya’s explanation about the talks.