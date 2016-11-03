Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Mohammed Ali Shabbir has wondered how the Telangana State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao secured number one position in the country when he failed to implement all major electoral promises while the entire farming community is in dire straits.

Launching a tirade against the Government at the Congress workers’ district level meeting held on the issues of farm loan waiver and students’ fee reimbursement, here on Wednesday, he said that the number one position could have been given for Chandrasekhar Rao’s failures to execute his assurances of double room houses, three acre land to Dalit families, one lakh rupee loan waiver, 12 per cent reservation to minorities and so on. Saying that the farming community was in deep crisis as none was coming forward to purchase soyabean, maize and paddy by paying remunerative price, he said that this aggravated their woes as they were already in deep debt with crop loss consecutively in five seasons. Telangana State achieved the dubious distinction of being number one in respect of farmers’ suicides, he pointed out. Mr. Shabbir said that respecting the Chief Minister’s appeal farmers did not sow cotton and instead planted soya, but when the crop was harvested Government could not ensure its purchase resulting in piling up of soya mounds. Former MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, former MLA S. Gangaram, party leaders Taher Bin Hamdan, R. Venkatram Reddy, N. Surender, K. Balraj, Y. Raji Reddy and Jamuna Rathode also spoke.