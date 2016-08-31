Mob fury:A policeman injured in the attack at Tallapally village in Shivampet mandal of Medak district on Tuesday.– Photo: Mohd. Arif

Police reached the village to get them released but the locals attacked them

Seven police personnel were injured when some tribal people attacked them. Three police vehicles were also damaged in the attack. A large number of reinforcements were sent to bring the situation under control.

According to Mr. Rajesh Naik, Sub-Inspector, Shivampet, some tribal people from Tallapally village in Shivampet, locked up Ramanaiah and Ramesh, who took up some construction activity. Police reached the village to get them released but the locals attacked them, resulting in injuries to seven police personnel. The policemen were pelted with stones and attacked with sticks. Shivampet police registered a case and are investigating.