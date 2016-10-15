Collector Yogitha Rana urged the authorities of all departments to make sustained efforts to ensure seven lakh saplings are planted this season. While four lakh saplings need to be planted in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Dichpally, and Bheemgal mandals, three lakh need to be planted elsewhere in the district, she said.

At a review meeting with officials on the implementation of the Haritha Haram programme for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 here on Friday, Ms. Rana said that infrastructure must be provided for the protection of plants. The Fire Department would take steps to water the plants in the Telangana University campus.

If the varsity administration sets up a nursery on the campus, the government would sanction grants for the same, she said.

The Collector urged the principals and headmasters of educational institutes to implement the Haritha Haram in their campus as well. She warned against negligence in the execution of the programme.