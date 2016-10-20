In a move that would give a push to the ongoing activities at Erravalli and Narsannapet village in Markook mandal of Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the officials have decided to encourage farmers to take up seed production in thousand acres.

Soya harvesting

The decision was taken in view of the successful completion of community harvesting of soya bean in 400 acres each in both the villages. Collector P. Venkataram Reddy held a meeting at Gouraram on Wednesday which was attended by Prof. Praveen Rao, Vice- Chancellor, Acharya Jayashankar Agriculture University.

It was decided to take up cultivation of mustard seed and sunflower in 200 acres, Bengal gram in 600 acres and maize in 200 acres in the coming crop season.

Officials of the concerned departments were asked to prepare an action plan immediately to begin the activity.