Finally, Vemulghat and Pallepahad villages are going to get freedom from Section 144 on September 28, exactly two months after it was imposed.

One Santosh and others from Vemulaghat approached the High Court challenging continuation of restrictions and it came for hearing on Monday.

Section 144 was imposed in Vemulaghat and Pallepahad Toguta mandal and Signaram and Erravalli of Kondapak mandal of Medak district after violence broke out on July 24, on the occasion of the ongoing relay protest entering 50th day at Vemulaghat.

On that day, the residents of these villages made an effort to come to Rajiv Rahadari and block it. The procession turned violent injuring several villagers and policemen.

Approach court

Acting tough, the administration imposed restrictions on the movement of public in these villages and Section 144 was imposed officially on July 28. Since then it is in force and is being implemented more strictly in Vemulaghat, which has been demanding implementation of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, instead of GO 123. About 470 farmers from this village even approached the High Court seeking implementation of the LA Act and the Court offered protection for them directing the government to do so.

This is the only village where relay fasts are still on by agitating farmers and women.

“They are not allowing any outsiders in the village without valid identity cards. Even my father coming from Siddipet was sent back as he was not carrying an identity card,” said Hayatuddin, one of the villagers leading the fight.

“Even if authorities imposed Section 144 till further orders, it will automatically expire after two months. Justice M.S. Ramachandar Rao of the High Court has passed an order directing the authorities to adhere to the letter and spirit of the order and not to interfere in the day-to-day activities of residents of both the villages,” Ms. B. Rachana Reddy, a High Court Advocate representing the villagers in the Court, told The Hindu over phone.