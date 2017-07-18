Scouts, Guides testing camp at Begumpet from today

more-in

Kendriya Vidyalaya (Air Force Station, Begumpet) will host the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajyapuraskar testing camp from July 18 to 22, according to a media release.

Deputy Commissioner D. Manivannan, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Hyderabad Region and Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Region, KVS State, will inaugurate while the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Region, KVS State, J.S.V. Lakshmi, will be the chief co-ordinator of the five-day camp.

The inaugural will also be attended by the Assistant Commissioners Manjunath and B. Padmavati and other officials of the KVS, Hyderabad Region.

The Rajyapuraskar Testing camp will be attended by 620 scouts and guides from the three states - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The participants will be trained and tested in various activities like tent-pitching, first-aid, pioneering, hiking, knots, hitches, lashing etc.

The students who qualify in this camp will be sent to the Pre-Rashtrapati Testing Camp.

A.G. Pandian and Archana Srivastava are the Leaders of the camp and K.C. Ramasubramanien is the Testing official. A. Siddaramulu, Principal, KV ODF has been deputed by KVS, Hyderabad Region to organise the camp in a befitting manner along with the in-charge Principal, R. Latha of the Venue School.