Demand for clay Ganesha idols goes up; 923 idols distributed free of cost

Demand for clay Ganesha idols has gone up this year, thanks to the campaign by schools, individuals, NGOs and government organisations in an attempt to protect the environment.

Schoolchildren, the targeted section of the campaign, have become pioneers in discouraging elders from using the idols made of Plaster-of-Paris (PoP) and chemicals.

A total of 923 clay idols of Lord Ganesha were distributed free of cost to local people by the students of Pragathi High School, Mahabubabad, on Sunday.

To create awareness on conserving nature and avoiding water pollution, the students took out a rally.

They also made Ganesha idols using clay without the help of press mould at a programme held here on Sunday.

V. Gurunadha Rao, environmental activist and president of Disha, a social service organisation, who attended the programme as chief guest, said children who were involved in activities like making clay Ganesha idols would also get to know of the ill-effects of POP on environment. On the occasion, he made students take a pledge not to use POP in future.

At Hanamkonda, Sulakshya Seva Samithi distrubuted clay Ganesha idols to the residents of Srinagar Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Samithi founder president Santhosh Manduva said they have been creating awareness on the need for clay Ganesha idols since three years and were distributing the idols for free.

Chief guest at the event, noted litterateur Gannamraju Girijamanoharbabu, called upon the people to install idols made of clay both at home and pandal. “We need to keep the spirit of the festival intact, but not harm the eco-system by using idols made of PoP,” he said.