Contention on the issue of employment to dependents of retired employees and workers in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) resulted in a clash between the activists of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sandham (TBGKS) and the Singareni Karmikula Biddela Sangham (SKBS) at Srirampur on Tuesday.

The clash resulted in the activists of the latter being beaten up, and some of them being admitted to Mancherial hospital. According to information, the TBGKS had organised a meeting of its workers at Srirampur area and while the meeting was under progress, about 30 activists of the SKBS, barged in and tried to obstruct the proceedings. They alleged that the TBGKS leadership had reneged on its promise to make efforts on securing employment to the dependents of employees and workers who had opted for voluntary retirement.