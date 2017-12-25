Satavahana University colleges, hostels closed

more-in

Following the clashes between student organisations in Satavahana University on Monday, the University authorities have announced the indefinite closure of all educational institutions including pharmacy college, hostels and messes on the campus.

In a press note here on Monday, University Registrar M. Komal Reddy asked the students to vacate all the hostels immediately and cooperate with the management to ensure peace in the university.

Mr. Reddy also announced postponement of MBA third semester examinations and added that fresh dates would be announced later.