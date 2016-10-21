Collector Manickaraj Kannan expressed serious displeasure over the functioning of primary health centre (PHC) at Nizampet in Narayankhed constituency of Sangareddy district on Thursday and expressed serious displeasure over its functioning.

“How are you supplying medicines to patients? Why is the record not being properly maintained? Where is the duty doctor and why is he absent for the past three days? How is it that the lower staff is extending services to patients?” he asked and directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to issue showcause notice to the pharmacist who failed to answer the questions during the visit.

Mr. Manickaraj Kannan also wanted notices issued to Dr. Padmavathi and lab technician. He was also serious on the functioning of supervisor who failed to explain properly when asked about some details.

The improper maintenance of labour room also angered the Collector. He has instructed the DM&HO to see that all the PHCs are open on time without fail.

District Project Officer Jagannath Reddy was also present.