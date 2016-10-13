It is spread over 4,441 square kilometres with three revenue divisions

After final notification on the formation of new districts and their inauguration, Sangareddy remains the biggest among the three - Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak - that were carved from the undivided Medak.

Sangareddy district is spread over 4,441 square kilometres with a population of 15,23,758, three revenue divisions - Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Narayanakhed (last two newly formed). It has 26 mandals and six Assembly constituencies and remains in the forefront of development with a large number of industries including the existing Bhart Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Ordinance Factory, Medak (ODF).

Major educational institutions like Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) GITAM University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) are also located in this district.

Siddipet development

Siddipet district will get focused development with Gajwel and Siddipet Assembly constituencies in the district being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao. The district is spread over 3,432 square kilometres with a population of 10,02,671 in 22 mandals. The population of district headquarters has crossed 1 lakh and become eligible for the Amruth scheme. It will enable Siddipet to get funds from the Centre. In addition, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced sanctioning of Rs. 100 crore for the development of Siddipet district, a medical college and a university.

The proposed major irrigation projects - Mallannasagar, Ranganaik Sagar and Kondapochamma - will come up here and are expected to transform the life for many Telangana districts.

Medak district once spread over 46 mandals has shrunk to 20 mandals. It is spread over 2,723 square kilometres, divided into 20 mandals with a population of 7,67,428. Major towns include Medak and Narsapur.

Ghanapur is the only irrigation project in the district supplying water to about 10,000 acres. The development of the district will mostly depend on Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy.

