This year's Ganesh chaturthi festival is characterised by increase in sale of the eco-friendly clay idols though the exact percentage of jump is not known. Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna took the lead in supporting use of clay idols by distributing them among people at the Ambedkar Chowk on Monday. The police is also keeping a close watch on the celebrations especially at the 43 places identified as sensitive. The police has deployed 1,200 additional personnel at those places and even put up 96 CCTV cameras in Bhainsa, Nirmal and Adilabad towns to keep a tight vigil. While every Ganesh pandal has two policemen or home guards, there are 76 mobile police parties monitoring the proceedings round-the-clock. Check posts have been set up at five exit points in the district at Soan, Basar, Indaram, Beltharoda and Gudem in order to check entry of miscreants.

Nearly 6,000 Ganesh idols have been installed in the district with the largest number of 225 being in Adilabad town. Nirmal has 183 of them.