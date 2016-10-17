An elderly couple who were abandoned by their children were rescued by Sahrudaya Old Age Home here on Sunday.

One Diddi Rajamouli (95) and his wife Sakkubai (80) of Abbanikunta, Warangal city had two sons and a daughter. While the two sons died few years back they somehow managed to live with pension amount and support from their only daughter. Recently, their daughter too disowned them.

They were not able to pay the rent and were forced to sleep on pavement. The locals took pity on the couple and gave them some food. The elderly took shelter at local temple.

On knowing about the couple, Chotu and wife Yakub Bi of Sahrudaya old age home decided to take them in. The colony residents who took care of the couple all these days gave a teary farewell to the home.