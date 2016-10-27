The safety induction centre at the upcoming Telangana super thermal power station stage-I of 1600 MW site at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam was formally inaugurated by NTPC Ramagundam executive director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that safety at the workplace tops in the chart of NTPC works.

The safety of manpower as well as equipment comes first while executing plant activities, he said and added that the plant activities in the Telangana power project site would increase in the coming days and the safety centre would take centre stage while educating the workers on safety aspects.

On this occasion, the dignitaries hoisted the safety flag and the NTPC flag followed by release of safety induction video and safety checklist book. They also inaugurated the photo exhibition showcasing the Telangana power project journey.

The fire fighting demonstration was special attraction of the event.

zero incident

General manager (projects) M N Prasad welcomed the guests and stressed on zero incident. GM (O&M) U K Dasgupta, GM (technical services) S R Bhavaraju, GM (operation) D S G S S Babji, safety officials and office bearers of union and aassociations also spoke on the importance of safety.