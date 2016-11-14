One of the two prisoners who escaped from Warangal Central jail on Saturday was reportedly nabbed by the police in Visakhapatnam late on Saturday night.

According to sources, Sainik Singh was arrested while moving suspiciously in Gajuvaka area at night. The police grew suspicious and during interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he escaped from Warangal jail. He is being brought back to Warangal amid tight security. It may be noted that Sainik Singh, who was a craftsman in the Army working at Secunderabad cantonment, was convicted on charges of stealing a weapon and was lodged at Cherlapalli jail. He was shifted to Warangal prison in September along with another Rajesh Yadav who was undergoing life imprisonment for committing a murder in Ranga Reddy district.

However, there was no official confirmation about the arrest from the authorities.