ONLY ALTERNATIVE:The crowded bus station at Khammam following diversion and cancellation of trains on Wednesday.-PHOTO: G.N. Rao

Khammam bus station witnessed a sudden spurt in passenger flow on Wednesday with the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelling several trains passing through Khammam railway station for eight days.

The cancellation of trains beginning Wednesday is to carry out replacement of route relay interlocking (RRI) system at Vijayawada railway station.

The railway station wore a deserted look following this change.

The TSRTC pressed into service 68 additional buses under its six bus depots limits in the region to cater to the extra rush till September 28. According to the TSRTC sources, the additional buses were being operated on Khammam-Hyderabad, Khammam-Vijayawada and Khammam-Warangal main routes in addition to various other destinations to clear the additional rush.