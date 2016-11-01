The district administration is preparing a plan to create tourism circuit which is expected to boost local employment through better footfall in all places.

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs. 90 crore with which the district administration is planning to create a tourism circuit including Laknavaram lake, Ramappa temple, Mallur temple and Bhogatha waterfalls.

Job opportunities

Speaking to The Hindu , District Collector A. Murali said that the new tourism project would help increase floating population, create livelihood and new job opportunities.

Among the new districts in Telangana State, this Bhupalpalli district has got a large number of important religious places and tourism spots now.

The historic Medaram Sammakka - Saralamma shrine, Ramappa temple, the famous Laknavaram, Ghanpur Temples are part of this new district.

The historic shiva shrine Kaleshwara mukteshwara swamy temple in Mahdevpur mandal, which is popularly known as Dakshina Kasi, is also part of this district now.

Cottages

The Tourism Department has got cottages and restaurants built at Laknavaram and Ramappa temple, but others places were poorly developed. With the Centre’s financial assistance, the district administration is planning to create more facilities at these select sites to attract tourists.

The Bhogatha waterfalls in Wazed mandal is another highlight in the map of tourism in the district where no facilities/amenities are available. Large number of people throng this place to enjoy the pristine nature. But there was no eatery or safety system in place for people in and around the spot.

Development plan

“We are preparing a plan and soon it will be in place. The plan includes providing travel packages, transport, entertainment, restaurants and taking safety measures,” explained collector A Murali.

This district occupies an area of 6,175 sq.km and has a population of 7.5 lakh with largest area of forest in the state. It was carved out including interior parts of Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts and has got more green cover than any district. A drive through forests of Mahadevpur or Eturunagaram mandals is thrilling.