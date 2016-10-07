The Adilabad District Industrial Development Committee (DIDC) on Thursday sanctioned subsidy of Rs. 71 lakh on various self-employment schemes. The schemes would be grounded at a cost of Rs. 1.8 crore. Chairing a meeting of the DIDC, Collector M. Jagan Mohan said 28 different schemes were given permission for government financial support. He said youths came forward to purchase tractors, cabs and establish tyre retreading workshop among the schemes. Instructing officials to ground the schemes immediately, the Collector said they should select the beneficiaries for the next scheme as per the norms. He wanted them to avoid duplication like youths seeking benefits in other schemes too.

28 different schemes will get financial support from the government

- M. Jagan Mohan

District Collector