Stressing on the need for electoral reforms in the country, Lok Satta State advisor P. Kodandarama Rao has suggested that there should be proportional representation system to ensure that dedicated leaders from poor families are elected to legislative bodies in the country.

He expressed the fear that democracy would be at stake if only influential and persons having muscle power are elected to the legislative bodies.

Participating in a roundtable conference on election reforms organised by Lok Satta Karimnagar unit in the town on Saturday, he said that there should be direct elections right from sarpanch to the Chief Minister. He advised the government to introduce service guarantee act to ensure effective and transparent administration to check corruption. Majority of the speakers favoured elections to the Parliament and Assembly at a single time to save public money.