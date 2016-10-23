I have never seen such poor conditions of roads in the city in my eight-year stay. The maintenance of the roads is very poor from Hitech City to Jubilee Hills check post, Yousufguda and Ameerpet. The city is not short of stretches riddled with potholes or dug-up roads, but the Krishna Nagar stretch near Jubilee Hills can qualify as the worst. It is becoming a nightmare for bike riders and the confidence of the citizens has been shaken. I request the Government to take effective measure to improve the roads condition.

J.Ramakrishna

Hyderabad

Another one

The stretch between Nirmalnagar crossroads to Mahatma Phule statue (Sainikpuri X roads), which connects A S Rao Nagar main road, is anything but a road. It has become dangerous not only to motorists but also to pedestrians. When it rains it is all the more risky for life and limb. God knows in whose jurisdiction it comes, R&B, GHMC or Cantonment but the fact is the road continues to remain so. Nobody simply bothers.

M.V.H.Rao

Alwal

Bottlenecks

Commuters travelling from Lingampally to Gachibowli on the old Mumbai Highway face an unnecessary bottleneck — unscientific speed breakers in front of the two gates of the University of Hyderabad and the SBI campuses. Vehicles are forced to slow down to dead speed. These speed breakers are unwarranted and the traffic problem which can be solved by moving the ‘U’ turns further ahead.

Vijeth

Hyderabad