Even while the police are making efforts to trace the doctor accused of raping a second-year medical student of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, the complainant-victim has urged district Collector M. Jagan Mohan to transfer her to either Gandhi or Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.

“She met me on Monday and sought the transfer as she was feeling harassed, faced with uncomfortable questions on the alleged issue,” the top official told The Hindu on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the medico also alleged of a kind of social boycott when she met Mr. Jagan Mohan during the grievance darbar. “She complained that no one speaks to her on the college premises after the incident,” said a newspaper cameraman who was present.

“She said she wants to check the environment at both Gandhi and Osmania medical colleges for a few days each before deciding which college to opt for. I have spoken to Secretary, Health, and he will look into the issue once he is back from Delhi,” the Collector assured.

RIMS Director K. Ashok denied the student being subjected to any kind of social boycott. “I was apprised of the development with regard to her seeking a transfer by the Collector in the evening yesterday,” he disclosed.

To a question whether the victim had met him, Dr. Ashok replied in the affirmative saying she had sought a referral to a neuro- surgeon in Hyderabad a few days back.

“No, I have not met her,” he categorically stated when he was asked whether he had met the medico following the latest development.

The victim had alleged sexual misconduct amounting to rape on the part of head of department of general medicine at RIMS, in July. As her pleas to bring to book the allegedly erring teacher went in vain, she had threatened to commit suicide.

The Two Wown police registered a rape case against the doctor about 15 days back, since when he is absconding. A few dalit organisations have been staging protests to arrest the accused as well as to book a case against the RIMS Director who too is accused of negligence in the matter.