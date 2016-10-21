Reliance Jio plans to spend another Rs.1 lakh crore in the next four years to expand, after a majority of calls on its network are seen failing due to interconnection and portability issues with incumbent telcos.

Jio has already spent Rs.1.5 lakh crore on its infrastructure. “Investments of additional Rs.1 lakh crore will be made by 2020 in expanding our network,” V. Srikanth, joint chief financial officer, said.

“A total of Rs.2.5 lakh crore investments have been committed for digital India by our chairman. A part of the investments will be made in rolling out optic fibre to homes.” The additional funds will come mostly from internal accruals.

Reliance Industries, the parent of Reliance Jio, has seen its debt mount to Rs.1,89,132 crore from Rs.1,80,388 crore as on March 31,2016.

Reliance Jio said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has stated that the tariff plans offered by it are fully compliant with regulatory norms for IUC, are non-predatory and non-discriminatory.