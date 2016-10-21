FUELlING GROWTH:RIL is using profits from petrochemicals business to help its telecommunications unit.— FILE PHOTO

Consolidated second-quarter profit fell to Rs. 7,206 crore

Reliance Industries posted a 23 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs.7,206 crore led by a fall in gross refining margins (GRM) and a one-time gain in the year earlier period from the sale of investments.

Excluding exceptional items, the company’s net profits in Q2 rose 43 per cent. In the year-earlier period, profits were boosted by a one-time gain of Rs.4,310 crore, related to the the sale of U.S. shale gas assets.

Lower margins

Revenues increased 9.6 per cent to Rs.81,651 crore. GRM fell to $10.1 a barrel compared with $10.6 a barrel in the September quarter last year. (Gross refining margin is profit earned from turning every barrel of crude oil into finished products.)

“Our projects in the hydrocarbon chain are at advanced stages of mechanical completion and pre-commissioning activities,” said Chairman Mukesh Ambani. “These projects will further strengthen our position,” he said.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Reliance’s refining business increased 9.7 per cent to Rs.5,975 crore while that for petrochemicals increased 35 per cent to Rs.3,417 crore.

RIL’s oil and gas business continues to disappoint with EBIT falling 114 per cent to a loss of Rs.491 crore. The company saw 42 per cent increase in its organised retail EBIT to Rs. 162 crore.

RIL is using profits from its core refining and petrochemicals businesses to fund its telecom venture, Reliance Jio, which began operations in September.

Refining margins fell during the quarter because of weaker gasoline prices, but our petrochemical margins were above 15 per cent in the period, a 14-quarter high, said R. Srikanth, RIL’s joint chief financial officer.