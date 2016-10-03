District unit of the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) said achievement of oppression-free Telangana while fighting against religious and communal politics is the real homage to the champion of civil and Dalit rights, Bojja Tarakam, who passed away recently.

Delivering the keynote address at a condolence meeting held to pay tributes to Mr. Bojja Tarakam here on Sunday, CLC State vice-president V. Raghunath said that generally 99 per cent of lawyers work within four walls but Mr. Tarakam attained the name as people’s lawyer by working among them. Mr. Tarakam boldly stood in support of people’s agitations against all the odds during the Emergency and also when the Godavari valley was declared turbulent area, he added. He worked for Dalit rights and against the two-glass system in the district.

Ray of hope for Adivasis

He also fought for rights of Adivasi people in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

He always opposed the killing of naxalites in the name of fake encounters. Thus, he was a great source of courage and encouragement to the peoples’ organisations and also Dalit associations.

Mr. Raghunath went on to say that these days the governance of State and Centre surpasses the rule of fascists and with the continued discrimination, Dalit students in the University of Hyderabad are committing suicide. Even today, the persons responsible for the suicide of Rohith Vemula are left scot-free. Besides, the government is not even allowing condolence meetings in memory of Rohith Vemula, he said.

Imposition of Section 144 for months, preventing the Opposition parties from visiting the Mallannasagar site indicates the despotic rule in the State, he said, and called upon the votaries of democracy to work to establish an encounter-free and violation of rights free Telangana.

CLC district general secretary A. Ravinder, leader V. Sangham, AIKMS State secretary V. Prabhakar, advocate Sreedhar, Sailu and Venkanna also spoke.