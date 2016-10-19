The Civil Supplies’ Task Force team comprising Special Officers B. Rajesham and G. Vidyasagar Reddy, here on Tuesday, raided Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Industries at Ganj area and seized 82 quintals of rice mixed with different low quality variety intended to be supplied to residential hostels and anganwadis.

Speaking to The Hindu Mr. Rajesham said that based on complaints that it was supplying rice mixed with recycled PDS rice, Rupali paddy milled in Uttar Pradesh and local low quality rice instead of fine variety to the hostels and anganwadis.