Government valuation about a tenth of open market rate

After winning the first round by getting the Land Acquisition Act-2013 implemented, the farmers of Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal of Medak district are gearing up for the second round of fight. This time, they are demanding revision of land registration rates as per the market price.

Vemulaghat is the only village under the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir of Kaleswaram project which fought for the implementation of the LA Act when the government wanted to acquire the land for the project, and even approached the High Court. The administration issued a land acquisition notification under the Act on September 29.

Responding to the notification, some farmers went to the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer S. Dayanand urging revision of the market value.

“We learnt that our lands are officially valued between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000 per acre, which is far less than the open market rate between Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh per acre. The Government purchased land in the village at Rs. 6 lakh per acre and registered at that rate,” they stated in the memorandum.

They added that the market value of the land in rural areas has to be revised every alternate year, and it was not done so far by the government. Similarly, it was also mandatory, as per Section 30 of the LA Act, to revise and update the market value before issue of notification, and that was not followed by the government while issuing the notification for their village. The memorandum was signed by 11 villagers. In another memorandum, they stated that despite repeated appeals the authorities have not considered the objections filed by them related to purchasing of lands under GO 123. . “There are several anomalies in the notification and we requested the authorities to correct them before purchasing/ acquiring land,” said Srinivas Reddy, one of the farmers from the village.