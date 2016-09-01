The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State government order a judicial inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind the suicides by sub-inspector rank police officials in the State.

TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy wanted the government to provide compensation to the bereaved families along with a job to a member of each family. The government should take steps to instil confidence among the uniformed personnel by preventing political interference in their functioning.

In an open letter addressed to Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over four young SIs committing suicide since the TRS government took over the reins, including three in the current year alone. The development, probably the first of its kind in the country, had revealed the mounting work pressure on the personnel working in the department. The government had, however, remained unmoved and was not bothered to convene a meeting to review the situation which reflected its “inhuman” attitude towards the uniformed personnel.