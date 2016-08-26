Demanding that Regode and Alladurg mandals be retained in Sangareddy district instead of the proposed Medak district after trifurcation, the locals held a dharna at Alladurg mandal headquarters on Thursday. Representatives of all the parties except the ruling TRS participated in the dharna. Extending support to the agitation, District Congress Committee president V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy alleged that division of districts was completely unscientific and it was done as wished by the political bosses. “How can Narayanakhed mandal be proposed under the Sangareddy district, which is about 80 km away from the district headquarters town while Regode and Alladurg mandals are closer?” asked Ms. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy.