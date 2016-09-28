Press Information Bureau delegates felicitating Joint Collector D. Divya at the ‘VARTALAP’ media workshop in Khammam on Tuesday.-PHOTO: G.N. RAO

Speakers at a one-day media workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here on Tuesday underscored the need for retaining core values of journalism while effectively harnessing the new media technologies for societal benefit.

Inaugurating the ‘Vartalap’, a one-day media workshop, Joint Collector D Divya said the press played a catalyst role during freedom struggle and in furthering the cause of nation building in the post-independence era.

The contemporary news media has a great responsibility in highlighting the enterprising activities and distinguished accomplishments of individuals and groups in society for promoting positive thinking. Focus should be laid on improving quality of debates and research in news media to enlighten all sections of society and carve out a bright future for the next generation, she suggested.

K Stevenson, Head, Department of Communications & Journalism, Osmania University, Hyderabad, said the new media technologies made it possible for people to access global information through a diverse range of digital tools including smartphones at their finger-tips.

These technologies have opened up new news delivery platforms and also enabled people to highlight local events at global level, setting new trends in citizen journalism.

Despite the technological advancements, the fundamental of journalism like accuracy and authenticity remains the same, he remarked.

He said journalists in the mofussil areas have a challenging task ahead to acquire the requisite skills to embrace the new media technologies for excelling in multi-media journalism.

He said The Hindu has taken the lead in effectively harnessing social media tools such as micro-blogging by live tweeting events.

The other resource persons dwelt on varied topics including “Media Laws and Ethics”.

Earlier, P J Sudhakar, Additional Director General (Media & Communications), South Central Region, PIB, Hyderabad, outlined the activities of various divisions of the PIB including the Media & Communications and Publications wings.

T V K Reddy, Director, (M&C), PIB, Hyderabad, Mohd Murtuza, Assistant Director, I&PR, Khammam, and others spoke.